The line between good and evil blur in the new season of ’Bulletproof’

Last Monday, the first episode of “Bulletproof” debuted on Universal TV. And it didn’t disappoint. There was plenty of drama, action and intrigue. And there was a palatable injection of comedy. Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters reprise their roles as National Crime Agency detective inspectors Aaron "Bish" Bishop and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr. The two leads also co-created the series with Nick Love and wear the hat of executive producer. On getting the balance in the tone of the show right, Clarke said: “It's interesting – in this country (UK) especially people really look at it as an action-comedy, but I don't. “When I look at ‘Lethal Weapon’ and ‘Bad Boys’, to me they are just dramas that have funny moments in them.

”I've definitely always had the American mentality of, ‘Well actually you can have funny moments in dark times.

“For us, it's not really about having to balance the humour. We just say what we say. It's observational humour. Things are just funny. Even in the dark moments, things are just funny.”

Aaron "Bish" Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Ronald "Ronnie" Pike Jr. (Ashley Walters) in season two “Bulletproof”.

Given their contribution in different roles for the show, Walters shared: “…and this was my first time writing and producing!

“Working with Noel and Noel having the experience that he's had producing has really helped.

“Watching him being involved creatively and behind the scenes spurred me on, to be fair.

“So I've gradually got more involved as we've gone along once I felt like I could contribute.

“It's been amazing to be able to shape the direction that the show goes and having that control over it and over your character as well.

“It’s a position that all actors would love to be in.”

Clarke added: “For me, being in that position is what I do. It's what I've been doing for a while.

“If anything, I would like more control. I think it's an important thing to be able to achieve it because like Ashley said, we came up with the show, we created it and there is a certain amount of understanding of what these characters are going through that other people will not get because we are who we are.

“There's certain humour and certain things we can bring to these characters that other people might not get.”

This season, the two go undercover to bring down a notorious Greek-Cypriot crime family. The sting operation takes them beyond the borders of the UK.

The series picks up a year after where season one ended, with a subtle underlying tension as the partners do what they do best - take down the bad guys in their dogged pursuit of justice.

Clarke shared: “They're still tight. The stresses with them come from the fact that obviously Pike doesn't want to lose his marriage.

“But his job puts it under a strain, especially when we have to go undercover.

“His wife's a little bit more resistant to that sort of work now. Where she once was supportive and would say, ‘Yes, go and save the world’. It's now like, ‘Well, your children need you. I need you’.

“And you know what nearly happened last time. Bishop has no one. So, he can go deep undercover.

“Whereas if they go deep undercover together - which they end up doing - it pulls Pike away from his family.”

On what they focused on for their eight-part season, Walters offered: “One of our main things for this season was to up the stunts and the action aspect but also to match that with the drama and the character-based work that we do as well.

“It has taken us in the direction of doing the whole undercover story-line because we're kind of acting-acting.

“The minute you go undercover, we're Bishop and Pike but now we're taking on new personas as well and that was really cool to do.

“Main thing for me was just to make sure that the action and the way we shoot the stunts and how the stunts look are right up there.

“We've really pushed the envelope.”

*Catch the second season of “Bulletproof” on Universal TV (DStv Channel 117) on Monday at 8pm.