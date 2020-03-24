'The Simpsons' want Duke and Duchess of Sussex for cameo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

"The Simpsons" bosses want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a cameo appearance on the animated comedy series.

The animated comedy series has had a string of famous guest stars over the years and showrunner Al Jean would love to get Prince Harry and his former actress wife Duchess Meghan - who recently stepped back from royal life and are living in Canada - involved with the show.

He said: "We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they're reading this, give us a call."





Meanwhile, Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, is keen to have environmental activist Greta Thunberg make a cameo because she thinks the teenager has a lot in common with her alter ego.





She told Radio Times magazine: "It would be amazing if Greta came on as a guest star. I hope she's a fan of the show and of Lisa.





"It'd be great if Greta plays herself -- she'd be passing through Springfield and find that she has so much in common with Lisa.





"But the heartbreaker would be when Greta moved on to her next stop and Lisa would be with all those people in the town who wish she'd just keep her trap shut. She'd have to carry the torch for the rest of time on her own."





In an episode where Lisa became vegetarian, Sir Paul McCartney appeared on the show with his late wife Linda, and although it's been 25 years since his appearance, the Beatles legend still frequently checks the character hasn't started eating meat again.





Show consultant David Mirkin said: "When I asked him to do the vegetarian episode, he agreed but made me promise to keep Lisa as a vegetarian -- and I was happy to comply, because I'm a vegetarian, too.





"Every time I see him, he always checks -- and he's always surrounded by nine or ten lawyers, so it's quite frightening!"





Show bosses have their favourite and least favourite guest stars over the years.





Al said: "Kelsey Grammer has always been fantastic.





"The late Phil Hartman was great, as was Anne Hathaway.





"José Canseco [the baseball player] -- he was not good.



