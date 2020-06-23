Tina Fey asked for '30 Rock' blackface episodes to be removed

"30 Rock" creator and star Tina Fey has revealed she called for episodes featuring blackface to be removed from streaming platforms. Four episodes of the NBC comedy - three of which include characters wearing blackface - have been pulled from streaming platforms, and the show's creator, star and producer has revealed she made the request. In a statement to Variety, she said: "As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation. "I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologise for pain they have caused. "Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request."

It's said the episodes in question - including 'Believe In The Stars' (season three, episode two), 'Christmas Attack Zone' (season five, episode 10) and 'Live From Studio 6H (season six, episode 19) - will be removed by the end of the week.

Also included in Tina's request was the East Coast version of 'The Live Show' from season five, episode four - although the West Coast version will remain live and neither featured characters in blackface.

As reported by Vulture', it's not known why this has been removed.

Tina's comment comes after "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon apologised for wearing blackface when he dressed up as Chris Rock in 2000 during a "Saturday Night Live" skit.

In the controversial skit, the star - who was joined by Darrell Hammond playing Regis Philbin - stepped out in blackface as he made some jokes in the style of the comedian.

Social media users had demanded an apology from the "Tonight Show" star, and the clip - which doesn't appear on the "SNL" website or YouTube channels - was circulated on Twitter with the hashtag "#JimmyFallonIsOverParty".

He tweeted: "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.

"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."