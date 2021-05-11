Tom Cruise 'returns Golden Globes' and NBC will not air 2022 ceremony

Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globes, and NBC have decided not to broadcast next year's ceremony after criticism about a lack of diversity was aimed towards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), whose members vote on the accolades presented at the spectacle.

The 58-year-old actor has reportedly sent three accolades back to the HQ of the organisation - whose members vote on the accolades presented at the Golden Globes - after it came under fire for a lack of diversity.

Sources told Deadline that Tom has returned his Best Actor gongs for “Jerry Maguire” and “Born on the Fourth of July” and his Best Supporting Actor award for “Magnolia”.

It comes as NBC has decided not to air next year's ceremony.

The network said in a statement: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

"Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

It was recently revealed HFPA did not have a Black member in their line-up of 87 journalists.

But since then, the organisation have vowed to have 100 members, as a minimum, by next year, with at least 13 of these to be Black journalists.

They said in a statement: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association reiterates that we are committed to making necessary changes within our organisation and in our industry as a whole.

“We also acknowledge that we should have done more, and sooner.

“As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists."

It comes after this year's Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called out the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during the ceremony.

Amy said: "This is probably something we should've told you guys earlier. Everybody is, understandably, upset at the HFPA and their choices.

“Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens, OK? That's, like, their thing, but a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked."

Tina interrupted: "We all know that award shows are stupid. But the point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press.

“I realised, HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you've gotta change that. So, here's to changing it."

And last week, Scarlett Johansson urged Hollywood to take a step back from the HFPA.

She said: "As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows.

“In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.

“It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conference.

"The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit.

“Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."