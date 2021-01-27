Tom Wilkinson chats about his character on 'Belgravia'

Tom Wilkinson plays the Earl of Brockenhurst in BBC Brit’s latest period drama “Belgravia”. His character is a typical aristocrat, but loves his wife despite their marriage of custom. Twenty years after the events of the Battle of Waterloo, his present situation has brought out his more depressive tendencies. Wilkinson chatted about the show and working with the cast. What drew you to this drama?

There are all sorts of great things about “Belgravia”, not least the fact that it's written by a friend of mine.

I choose my projects very carefully now. It's nice to be in that position.

But if Julian Fellowes offers me something, I always try to do it. He is an excellent storyteller.

He really knows how to put things together. Above all, it is his brilliance as a storyteller that appealed to me.

How did you find it working with your wife, Diana Hardcastle?

It was delightful. We have worked together a few times now.

The first time I was nervous, but it turned out to be spectacularly good fun, and “Belgravia” was, too.

I love being on set with her. We had three scenes together in “Belgravia” and that was great fun. I just like being with her.

How was it collaborating with the rest of the cast?

It was great. They were very easy to work with, but then really good actors are always easy to work with. I've never known a good actor who is tough to work with.

Why do we love period drama so much?

The Jane Austens and the Brontës tell really good stories which are very easy to watch.

From a narrative point of view, they are excellent stories, and that's why we keep coming back to them.

They are wonderful tales, and that's the reason why they have lasted.

What do you think the takeaway from “Belgravia” will be?

I hope people really enjoy it and want to watch the next episode.

That's all one can hope for. That's true of every good drama, novel and movie.

You ask yourself, "Is it incredibly watchable?”, “Belgravia” certainly is.

“Belgravia” airs on Mondays at 8pm on BBC Brit.