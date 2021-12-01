Tyra Chikocho wins ‘African Social Star Of 2021’ at People’s Choice Awards

Zimbabwean comedian, content creator and TikTok sensation, Tyra Chikocho (aka Madam Boss), has been voted by the public as African Social Star of 2021 at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Kenya’s Azziad Nasenya and South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana were placed second and third, respectively.

Harare-born Tyra Chikocho began her entertainment career as a gospel singer before her comedy skits started going viral on social media. She became the first Zimbabwean comedian to pass 1 million followers on Facebook and is well on her way to the same milestone on Instagram. Her acting career recently took off when she was cast in Nollywood series “The Offspring”, as well as the South African telenovela “uBettina Wethu” on SABC1.

Tyra is in hot demand as a brand ambassador for the likes of RwandAir and has scooped a number of digital and entrepreneurial awards in Zimbabwe. Madam Boss’s video of herself dancing to the Brenda Fassie hit song Vulindlela clocked up more than 2 million views on TikTok. “I can’t believe it! I don't know how to explain how I’m feeling right now, I’m so emotional, I’m crying and very happy at the same time - I’m just a girl from a rural area and now my name is amongst the best stars in the industry, thank you so much E!” said Tyra.

The other nominees in the African Social Star of 2021 category were dazzling South African social media personalities Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase, plus actress, model and businesswoman Boity Thulo, as well as Nigerian talents, rapper Falz and digital content creator Sofiyat Ibrahim, aka The Odditty. The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 7 starting with 2021 People's Choice Awards: Live From E! at 2am and the ceremony at 4am.