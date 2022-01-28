US President Joe Biden to take part in TV special honouring Betty White

Betty White will be honoured by US President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Hawn Goldie and many more in “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” on NBC on Monday. “The Golden Girls” star passed away just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on New Year's Eve , and her “irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable timing” will be honoured by a whole array of famous faces on “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl”, which airs on NBC on Monday night.

In a statement, NBC said: "Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favourite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star.” Guests featured on the show - which will also be available on Peacock - will include President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Goldie Hawn, Joel McHale and many many more, and there will also be “never-before-seen footage” of Emmy winner. The statement continued: “The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

Just 11 days before she died, Betty herself recorded a tribute to her fans which would have aired around her milestone birthday. The video was shared on her official Facebook page and she said: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much, and stick around!” Betty's friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, previously suggested fans could donate to her favourite charities, including The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, and Actors and Animals for Others, if they wanted to honour her life.