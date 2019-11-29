It had to have been epic enough to keep the fan love for the show going through - the cancellation, the Kickstarter, the movie, the novels, and now the Hulu revival.

That being said, Pierre raised a very valid point.





Why kill off a character that has had one of the best character arcs on the show? Evolving from entitled schoolboy with anger issues into a man with who chose to serve his country, seek out therapy for said issues, and became someone with a level head.





Logan’s relationship with Veronica started out as one of the most toxic pairings on the show but instead grew into a relationship where not did he grow but he also challenged Veronica without belittling her, and showing her up.





I fully agree when Pierre said, “Veronica can be married and still be a strong, kickass private investigator who has to figure out the complexities of her life” and while Thomas said that he was “not trying to make a statement that women can't have it all”, it came across like that.





Thomas’s remarks have raised the point that if a character is no longer needed for the central story, and have run its course, what next?





He said that one of the reasons the character died is because he didn’t want the show to be "Murder, She Wrote", with the move intended to strip back the show of its “high school soap opera roots” and instead have it be more about Veronica being a detective.





Now, while one can’t begrudge the show creator for the bold move, it does raise the question of why can’t show work with Veronica being happily married?

I’m so bummed about #VeronicaMars because along with Logan dying, so did the excellent portrayal of how someone who has a broken and abusive background grow up to be a happy, successful and well-adjusted adult. And there’s nothing boring about that story.we need that story — Natalie (@Tali_elyse) July 26, 2019

I can see where Thomas is coming from in wanting to create a story around Veronica and the noir mystery that the show is about.





Also, in his point that it can be challenging weaving all the characters, people love into the mystery of the show, but is that then a lack of creativity and imagination in crafting a story?





In regards to the Logan – there was certainly a way for Thomas to have his cake, while also giving the fans what they want. The difficulty in creating TV shows and having them go on for years is that while the studios and creators own the show, the viewers have a stake in the story too.





The gatekeepers of the fictional show then operate like store owners and the viewers their customers.





Do you always have to give the fans what they want? No, you can instead give them something different or better that they might like instead.





However, the moment you stop catering to what they actually come to you for then you’ve made a miscalculation.





The decision to kill off Logan feels like a miscalculation.





Veronica could still continue to solve mysteries and there was a way to include Logan when necessary.





There was an opportunity to make a mystery involving Logan’s military life. There was an opportunity to have Logan continue his military duty and only use him when necessary. There is a precedent set in this fact given that military spouses in America live this reality.





There is a way for Logan and Veronica to be happy without compromising who Veronica Mars is, and without her relationship being a constant source of drama in her life - showing that characters and relationships do evolve and can be complex.





There is a way to keep Logan on the show and illustrate that good storytelling doesn’t only require broken characters, who constantly have to have bad things happen to them.