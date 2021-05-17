'WandaVision' dominates at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards night one

“WandaVision” was the big winner at the first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The Disney+ series - which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany - won all but one of the prizes it was nominated for in the TV categories, winning Best Show, Best Performance In A Show (Olsen as Wanda Maximoff), Best Villain and Best Fight.

Kathryn Hahn was named Best Villain for her role as "nosy neighbour" Agatha in the Marvel spinoff and her showdown with the titular character.

The late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with the Best Performance in a Movie prize for his role as Levee Green in Netflix hit “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”.

Yara Shahidi accepted the award on the “Black Panther” star's behalf.

She said on stage at the Palladium in Los Angeles: "I'm so honoured to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman.

"I know I speak for myself, his legion of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honoured to celebrate his art today and every day."

A number of special awards were handed out, including the Generation Award, which Scarlett Johansson received in honour of her almost three-decade spanning Hollywood career.

She said in her acceptance speech: "I realise what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love."

And Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius by Seth Rogen who hailed him as "fearless".

Elsewhere, Anthony Mackie scooped two prizes for Best Hero (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Best Duo with Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) in Disney+'s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' was crowned Best Movie, Rege-Jean Page won Breakthrough Performance for his role as The Duke in “Bridgerton”.

The evening's host Leslie Jones was also recognised with the Best Comedic Performance trophy for her portrayal of Mary Junson in “Coming 2 America”.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards continue on Monday night, with the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which is billed as a celebration of all things reality TV.

Best Movie

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever"

Best Show

"WandaVision"

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Best Performance in a Show

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Best Hero

Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Best Kiss

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, "Outer Banks"

Best Comedic Performance

Leslie Jones, "Coming 2 America"

Best Villain

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Breakthrough Performance

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Best Fight

Elizabeth Olsen vs. Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Most Frightened Performance

Victoria Pedretti, "The Haunting of Bly Manor"

Best Duo

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"