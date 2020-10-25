WATCH: Adele pokes fun at her weight loss on SNL

Adele poked fun at her impressive weight loss as she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Saturday. The ‘Hello’ hitmaker hosted the iconic sketch comedy series for the first time this weekend, which also marked the first live television event Adele has taken part in since her dramatic transformation. Addressing her slender figure in her opening monologue, Adele joked: “I know I look really really different since you last saw me. But actually because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.” The 32-year-old singer also spoke about her history with ‘Saturday Night Live’, after she first appeared as the musical guest 12 years ago. She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be finally hosting this show. A show that not only do I genuinely love, but the show that broke my career here in America, 12 very long years ago.

“I was the musical guest back in 2008, when Sarah Palin came on with Ms. Tina Fey, and so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it and the rest is now history.”

Adele closed her opening monologue by thanking the frontline workers - who formed part of the live studio audience - for their unrelenting efforts in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She explained: “Before we start the show, I want to say a genuine and sincere thank you to the frontline workers who are all down here in the audience. They say that once you’ve been to New York you keep a little piece of it in your heart forever, so I give it up to you, and give it up to yourselves as well.”