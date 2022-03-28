WATCH: Beyoncé joined by daughter Blue Ivy for Oscars performance

Beyoncé kicked off the Academy Awards with a musical performance that included her daughter Blue Ivy among the dancers. The 40-year-old superstar’s rendition of “Be Alive” from “King Richard” was introduced by tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, who were in attendance for Sunday’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and she was joined by a host of backing dancers including her eldest child, Blue Ivy, as she sang from the sisters’ hometown tennis courts in Compton, California.

Dressed in tennis ball colours of green and yellow, Beyoncé – who was nominated for Best Original Song for the first time – urged her dancers and musicians to “sing it like you mean it”. Most of the nominees for the award – which was eventually won by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell – performed during the evening, though Van Morrison, who was shortlisted for “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” but was unable to perform due to touring commitments. The evening’s second musical performance was from Sebastian Yatra, who treated the audience to an emotional rendition of “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”.

Sebastián Yatra sings Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" at the #Oscars.pic.twitter.com/IUZg2QpKpz — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) March 28, 2022 The Colombian singer was joined on stage by dancers dressed as characters from the movie as he sang in front of a tropical background.

Later in the evening, “Encanto” was honoured with a second performance, with cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero joined by surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion for a lively rendition of the film’s breakthrough song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, which was surprisingly not submitted for Oscars consideration. First-ever live performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (#Oscars)pic.twitter.com/fKG0j17dLm — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) March 28, 2022 Megan added her own rap verse to the song and made it topical, singing at one point: “Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars, Zendaya over there." Country superstar Reba McEntire donned a black velvet Dolce and Gabbana gown to deliver an emotional performance of “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”, with songwriter Diane Warren appearing visibly emotional in the audience as she watched her track being sung.

