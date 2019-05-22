Netflix on Tuesday dropped the episode titles and trailers for the fifth instalment of its an anthology series, "Black Mirror".

"Black Mirror" taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Season 5 will see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace as the star in the three standalone-episode season.