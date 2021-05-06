WATCH: Courteney Cox teases 'emotional' 'Friends' reunion

Former “Friends” star Courteney Cox reveals the cast were "so emotional" getting back together for the upcoming reunion special.

The 56-year-old actress - who played Monica Gellar on the classic sitcom - has opened up on filming the highly anticipated special programme with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, she said: "It was so unbelievable, so emotional.

"It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?

“It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

She isn't the only star who has teased a big surprise element to the reunion, and David - who played her on-screen brother Ross - recently hinted that they are working on something exciting for fans.

Asked if he will be in character or appear as himself in the reunion, he said: "I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character.

"We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

Adding jokingly, “I should have [studied] up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!"

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted the delayed reunion special will be "even more exciting", after it was put back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of 'Friends', sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."