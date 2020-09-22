WATCH: Ellen Degeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue

Ellen Degeneres "didn't hold back" when she addressed the "toxic" work environment allegations surrounding her talk show during the season 18 premiere on Monday. The 62-year-old talk show host told viewers on Monday morning she will "take responsibility" for the allegations that have circled her eponymously titled talk show, after several executives - who have since been let go from the programme - were accused of toxic behaviour. And following her speech, a source has said she poured her heart into her message. The insider told People magazine: "She didn't hold anything back. It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer. She understands her audience wants to hear from her and was looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday." The source also said Ellen was "connecting with the staff over Zoom" ahead of the episode, and "knows that it's on her to make sure everyone feels like they're being heard and valued".

During her opening monologue, the TV star said she is "starting a new chapter" with her talk show following the controversy.

She said: "All right, let's get to it. As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.

"I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show. This is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

“I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter."