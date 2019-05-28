Iconic TV moment when Kim Kardashian realises she lost her diamond earring. Picture: YouTube/Screengrab

Ahead of the Indy 500, racers took a dig at reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian West, as they attempted to recreate the infamous moment Kim lost a diamond earring while swimming. The iconic scene,which aired in an August 2011 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," has been a long-standing internet joke and meme for the better part of a decade.

At the time, Kim lost one part of pair of earrings worth $175 000 (about R2.5 million) after her former husband Kris Humphries threw her into the water at Bora Bora. She immediately noticed that one of her diamond earrings is missing and bursts into tears.

Racers competing in the annual IndyCar Series event held over the weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the United States created a spoof video called "Bad Actors. Great Drivers" where they try to recreate the moment Kim realises she lost her earring, and the end result is hilarious.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson, who kicked off the Indy 500 on Sunday with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" created an iconic TV moment of her own. Prior to her performance the singer had a bit of an awkward moment on the red carpet, tripping on a crack and stumbling.

The "Piece By Piece" hitmaker later retweeted the video of her stumble, alongside the caption: "Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man!"

🤣🤣🤣🤣 best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500 https://t.co/ukYBf0acZQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019



