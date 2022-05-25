WATCH: Jamie Foxx dances to Daliwonga's amapiano hit ‘Abo Mvelo’ in new bourbon ad

Jamie Foxx has always been known for his love for music. Despite being best known for on-screen exploits, the Golden Globe and Academy Awar- winning actor has always found time away from his busy schedule for music. Not only has he released four studio albums, all of which have charted on the US. Billboard 200, he's also won a Grammy for his 2010 single, “Blame It” featuring T-Pain.

It's fair to say that he's a jack of all trades. Blessed with an excellent ear, it should come as no surprise that in promoting his alcohol brand, “Brown Sugar Bourbon”, on Instagram, Foxx has hopped onto the growing international amapiano bandwagon. In the video, which appears to be shot on a private jet, Foxx can be seen dancing and vibing to Daliwonga's hit song, “Abo Mvelo” while pouring and drinking a glass of his bourbon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) Since “Abo Mvelo's” release in March, the song has spread like wildfire, raking in millions of streams. It is topping many of the biggest charts on streaming platforms and radio stations across South Africa. The catchphrase "Amapiano to the world" is quickly turning into a reality. Just this weekend, Major League DJz held a sold-out beach concert in Bali. A week before that, the amapiano duo hosted a sold-out headlining “Pianochella” show at London's O2 Academy Brixton that saw them showcase current and old amapiano hits to an audience of thousands.

