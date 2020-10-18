WATCH: Justin Bieber delivers emotional-filled performance on 'SNL'

Pop star Justin Bieber delivered an emotional performance on “Saturday Night Live”. The 26-year-old pop star appeared as a musical guest on the long-running comedy show for a fourth time on Saturday, when he performed his new single 'Holy' with Chance the Rapper. At the end of his performance, Justin appeared to be overcome with emotion, remaining hunched over with his hands on his knees. For his second performance, Justin - who previously sang on the show in 2010, 2013 and earlier this year - performed his single 'Lonely' with the help of Benny Blanco. JUSTIN BIEBER VEI JUSTIN BIEBER#BieberOnSNL pic.twitter.com/nDSbdMdYeb — 𝑙𝑢𝑙𝑖𝑧 Wonder and Lonely (@shawstinb) October 18, 2020 The chart-topping star recently released the music video for the track, which focuses on his fame and success during his teenage years.

The video shows Justin struggling to cope with the pressures of stardom and the pop star recently touched on the issue in a candid Instagram caption.

The “Yummy” hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - wrote: "Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! (sic)"

Justin - whose video features 14-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay as a young version of himself - admitted to feeling emotional when he watched the video.

He said: "Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in (sic)"