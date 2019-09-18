Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Twitter

The Ndlovu Youth Choir took the stage at the grand finale of "America's Got Talent" and wowed viewers on Tuesday. For their final performance, the Limpopo based choir did an arrangement of Toto's song "Africa".

Speaking to Jacaranda FM following their performance, the conductor of the choir, Ralf Schmitt, said that their unique opening to the song was written by one of the choristers.

Watch the Ndlovu Youth Choir's performance of "Africa" below:

Once again, the local choir received a standing ovation from the audience and judges.

Simon Cowell said that the choir's performance ended off the best "Got Talent" finale he has ever been on in his life.

Gabrielle Union opened by saying that she's "so proud" of the choir and referred to them as the "pride of Africa" and that they changed their entire trajectory on the show with their final performance.

Howie Mandel also only had positive things to say about the choir and said that they make him so proud to be a part of this world. He referred to the final as the most emotional and inspirational one he's been a part of.

Mzansi has shown their support on Twitter and at the final in Los Angeles.

AMAZING! The supremely talented #NdlovuYouthChoir owned the world stage! Pride of South Africa. Now let's celebrate and recognise their talent at home too. 🇿🇦❤ — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 18, 2019

#NdlovuYouthChoir Africa you beautiful 💕you have made us proud to be South Africans 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ssQncAZNCo — beauty ali (@thtso) September 18, 2019

#NdlovuYouthChoir your homeland Limpopo is proud of you. The rest of South African provinces are just pretending... They used to say Limpopo is a country... pic.twitter.com/xjtQxIhcRx — James Guevara (@ProGuevara) September 18, 2019

Whether they win or not. They made us proud 🇿🇦🇿🇦🔥#NdlovuYouthChoir #AGT



Let's take time to appreciate them!!! 🇿🇦🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/oPvdBCo3Gd — Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) September 18, 2019



