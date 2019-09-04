Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: YouTube Thumbnail

The Ndlovu Youth Choir put a uniquely South African spin on "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo's "Steve Winwood" on "America's Got Talent". The Limpopo-based choir is competing in the American reality talent show making it to the semi-finals which aired on Tuesday.

Yet again, the choir wowed the American audience with their epic dance moves, vibrant costumes and their song arrangement.

This time around they took a jab at "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo's "Steve Winwood" which saw them getting a standing ovation from the live studio audience and judges.

Watch the Ndlovu Youth Choir's performance of "Higher Love" below:

The choir will find out on Wednesday if they made it to the grand finale on September 17.

The day after that, the results will be announced with one act being crowned as the winner walking away with a $1 million cash which would mean if the choir comes out victorious they could bring home R14 million.

The second round of semi-finals is set to take on Tuesday, September 10.

The choir have been on a roll since their audition and received much praise from the judges in the quarter-finals.

After their performance of "Beautiful Day" by U2, Simon Cowell said that they "popped" and applauded them for their "enthusiasm" and "great song choice".

Praising them for making everything work and click.

Howie Mandel equated their performance to when opening curtains in the morning and letting the sunshine in and said that they were the best way to end the evening.