WATCH: 'Sex and the City' revival confirmed, HBO Max release teaser trailer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The 'Sex and the City' revival has been confirmed by HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon, 54, (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis, 55, (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) have signed up for 10 episodes titled ‘And Just Like That...'. Sarah captioned the trailer on Instagram: "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @[email protected]#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter (sic)" 'And Just Like That...' is the phrase Carrie would use at the start of each episode of the hit comedy drama show - which first aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004. The trio will be reunited for the first time on screen since the 2010 spin-off movie, 'Sex and the City 2', the sequel to 2008's 'Sex and the City', was released.

However, Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, was notably absent from the trailer.

It may not come as a surprise to fans that the 64-year-old actress didn't want to return because she has been locked in a feud with Sarah Jessica for some time, and said in 2017 she has “never been friends” with her, before later insisting she “could have been nicer” on the set of the popular TV show.

She also insisted she wouldn’t take back anything she said over the past few years.

Kim first publicly spoke of her feud with Sarah Jessica three years ago, when she insisted she wasn’t “friends” with any of her ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars, including Kristin and Cynthia .

She said at the time: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

The ‘Filthy Rich’ star then said she didn’t know what Sarah Jessica’s “problem” was, before later slamming her as “toxic” and “cruel”.

Kim also blasted Sarah Jessica for reaching out to her following the death of her brother Chris Cattrall, who died in February 2018.

The revival is due to enter production in late spring and is executive produced by Michael Patrick King.

HBO Max said in a statement: "HBO Max has given a series order to 'AND JUST LIKE THAT'..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, 'Sex and the City', from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, 'Sex and the City', by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

"The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."