WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan sits down with David Letterman









Shah Rukh Khan had a candid conversation with David Letterman. Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on an episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman". The beloved cinematic icon and heart throb sat down with Letterman and engaged in a candid and memorable conversation in the stand alone special on Netflix. In the hour long interview, Letterman, who is seen now sporting a long grey beard, said that he was thrilled to meet Khan and learn about his life and what he represents to more or less 3.5 billion people worldwide, which is roughly about 43 percent of the world's population. Letterman, has been a talk show host for 33 years and said when khan entered the stage, audience gave the biggest ovation he has ever seen on the series.

During the interview Khan, who has been in the entertainment industry for 27 years, talked about his rise to fame his family and his billions of fans.

He also joking said that half way through his career he realised that he was not half as talented as he thought he was.

"That realisation made me think that if I can't do it with the skill and talent then I better get into the hearts of people and if they are loving me, let me just be nice and good about it, so 3.5 billion people have to love me, if it was just for talent and skill, then no, they wouldn't love me," said the Bollywood star.

The show featured snippets of Khan walking in public with police and bodyguards surrounding him since his fans surround him and take pictures of him - to which Letterman said he had never seen anything like it.

Further in the show, Khan showed off a few Bollywood dance moves to Letterman who tried to copy it.

At the end of the conversation, Letterman said that Khan was possibly the one guest he had learnt the most from.

Ever since the episode released on Friday, Twitter has been going gaga over the wit and intellect of the "King of Bollywood".

King Khan's witty answers, some emotional stories from his life, the never seen before insight of the palace of King, some cute and funny moments with AbRam, A chef so perfect and so much more. The #SRKLettermanShow is the perfect thing to watch today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gaO6IZDlBn — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 25, 2019



