Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on an episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman".
The beloved cinematic icon and heart throb sat down with Letterman and engaged in a candid and memorable conversation in the stand alone special on Netflix.
In the hour long interview, Letterman, who is seen now sporting a long grey beard, said that he was thrilled to meet Khan and learn about his life and what he represents to more or less 3.5 billion people worldwide, which is roughly about 43 percent of the world's population.
Letterman, has been a talk show host for 33 years and said when khan entered the stage, audience gave the biggest ovation he has ever seen on the series.