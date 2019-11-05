"Strictly Come Dance UK" hit a milestone for the show when it had a same-sex couple dancing on Sunday.
South African dancer Johannes Radebe and his fellow professional dancer Graziano di Prima performed in a group number and opened the routine with them dancing together during Emeli Sande's performance of "Shine".
Speaking to Hello! magazine Radebe said: "I've never felt so liberated. For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country."
Both Radebe and di Prima were overjoyed for being able to break boundaries with regards to queer representation on the show and shared their excitement on their social media platforms.