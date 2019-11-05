WATCH: 'Strictly Come Dance UK' has first same-sex routine









Graziano di Prima and Johannes Radebe. Picture: Instagram "Strictly Come Dance UK" hit a milestone for the show when it had a same-sex couple dancing on Sunday. South African dancer Johannes Radebe and his fellow professional dancer Graziano di Prima performed in a group number and opened the routine with them dancing together during Emeli Sande's performance of "Shine". Speaking to Hello! magazine Radebe said: "I've never felt so liberated. For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country." Both Radebe and di Prima were overjoyed for being able to break boundaries with regards to queer representation on the show and shared their excitement on their social media platforms.

REPRESENTATION always matters!🏳️‍🌈

Fans of the show also only had positive things to say about this historic moment.

So two men danced together and the world didn’t end.well done @jojo_radebe @GrazianoDiPrima and @bbcstrictly 👏🏻 — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) November 3, 2019

Johannes and Graziano dancing together is going to break twitter #Strictly — evie (@eviemaria_x) November 3, 2019

#Strictly ❤🧡💛💚💙💜



Two guys dancing together, quick look out the curtains. nope the world is still there in one piece.. tomorrow is still Monday.. — Chef Davie🏳️‍🌈 🍰 🖖 (@ChefDavieUK) November 3, 2019

two pro male dancers partnered together for the performance 😭❤️ #Strictly — abby dixon 🍒 (@abby_dixonn) November 3, 2019

While this is the first same-sex couple to dance on the UK version of the show, this is not the first time two men have danced together on the global franchise.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" alumni Courtney Act, real name Shane Jenek, made history on "Dancing With The Stars Australia" as the first same-sex couple to dance together and the first couple where both dancers are male presenting to appear on an English speaking version of the show.