WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ premiere delivers on the glitz, glamour, drama and camels

Bravo TV have chosen Dubai to be the city for the network’s first international series, “The Real Housewives of Dubai”. The popular franchise is set to debut the first episode on international TV channel later today.

Judging from the trailer, the powerful group of lavish women will bring the glitz, glamour, bucket loads of drama and, true to the region, camels. It taps into everything viewers have come to expect from the show’s counterparts in the US, UK, Australia and Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv) The Dubai edition navigates a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe ‘billionaire’s playground’ and follows Nina Ali, a businesswoman and mother of three; Chanel Ayan, veteran model and owner of a talent agency and make-up brand; beauty mogel Caroline Brooks; multi business owner Sara Al Madani; successful fashion designer and entrepreneur Lesa Milan; and, Caroline Stanbury, wife of former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1 000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv) Executive producer and “Housewives” whisperer Andy Cohen revealed themes like sex, money, sultry nightlife, fashion and plenty of shade in the desert, in the trailer. In a statement, Bravo said: “With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. “Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.”

While viewers are gearing up for the release of the show, many residents in Dubai are angered at the show’s content, saying that it doesn’t reflect the real lives of housewives on the ground. So some of “Emirati” men from dubai are against the “real housewives of dubai” show after the trailer dropped and are saying that none of the women in the show are emirati and they’re not portraying the real image of dubai wives cuz they’re in bikinis, using curse words etc.1/2 — Alexis💖💸 (@FayAlexis4) May 27, 2022 Ahead of the show's premiere and days after the first trailer was released, 12 human rights groups sent an open letter to Bravo, its parent company NBC Universal and the production company, Truly Original, expressing deep concern over the show. "Dubai is an absolute monarchy that is part of the dictatorship of the United Arab Emirates," it said.

