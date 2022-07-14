WATCH: Trevor Noah celebrates 'The Daily Show' bagging 7 Emmy nominations

Ever since South Africa's Trevor Noah took over the reins as the host of late night series "The Daily Show" he has been making incredible strides. A testament to this power is “The Daily Show” bagging the most Emmy nominations since Noah took over from Jon Stewart in 2015.

On Tuesday the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees were announced.

Taking to Instagram, Noah celebrated the moment with a fitting balloon drop in honour of the seven nominations. This is the show’s fifth year being nominated in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category. In his post, Noah shared how grateful he was for the incredible seven nominations. "When @thedailyshow gets nominated for 7 Emmys!!! 😱🤯😱Just wow!! Thank you for the incredible honour @televisionacad! 🙏🏾 ," he shared.

He also sent out a huge congratulations to his team, showing that the moment is not just about him. "And a big congrats to @thedailyshow team and to Chris McCarthy and the whole Viacom / Comedy Central fam! I told you we work well together!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) The main show received nominations for outstanding variety series, outstanding writing for a variety series, outstanding picture editing for variety programming, outstanding technical direction and camera work, and video control.

It's spin-off #BetweenTheScenes received outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series. Fans have congratulated the SA-born comedian for his latest win on social media. @jemfurqan03 said "Trevor it is well deserved! I thank you , and your staff for great programming. Congratulations to all of you!"

