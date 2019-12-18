Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is living the dream, and we're here for it. The third South African woman to win the tittle of Miss Universe, Tunzi is hot property right now. It was only a matter of time till Trevor Noah snatched her as one of his guests on 'The Daily Show.'
Dressed in a sparkly, white mini dress and wearing her Miss Universe tiara, Tunzi was greeted with cheers as she walked into the studio. The two greeted each other like old friends, and even joked about Tunzi coming every night.
"Miss Universe. Has it sunk in yet?" asked Noah as she settled in. "I don't think so. It's been almost a week now, and I'm getting used to it," said a radiantly-looking Tunzi.
On her journey to becoming Miss SA, she said it's been a challenge. "I had a look that people were not used to. And so I got crowned and I got a lot of different responses. But I was quite excited about it, regardless of what was happening."
When asked to elaborate on the responses, Tunzi said when she first won, she got lots of comments where people said 'oh, is this the one this year? She's so underwhelming.'