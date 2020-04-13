'Westworld 3': Luke Hemsworth's tell-all about his character's secret

I was immediately intrigued when I stumbled across the name, Luke Hemsworth. Could he be related to Liam and Chris, who, let’s face it, are royalty in Hollywood? A quick google search ended my curiosity. He is the elder brother and is best known for his role in the soapie, "Neighbours". He is also one of the cast members in the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, "Westworld". Hemsworth plays Ashley Stubbs, the head of security at Westworld. Before delving into the new season, Hemsworth did a quick recap of the last season. He explained: “It was pretty ambiguous, I think. It alluded to the possibility that perhaps Ashley Stubbs was a host because he talked about a cornerstone and he talked about the old man (Robert Ford, played by Anthony Hopkins) hiring him himself, but it was never crystallised until we see Stubbs this season... and he’s tried to discontinue himself.

"He’s just not a very good shot. I don’t know what it is with Stubbs. He cannot hit a bloody thing.”

On Stubbs being the wrong fit for the job, he said: “He’s the worst security person you’ve ever met. What’s your job again? Oh, to keep everybody safe. You’ll be good at that, won’t you? No? He looks like he should be great, but not much underneath there... Not a lot of substance to the guy.”

Of course, there’s plenty of comedy to be mined from his mishaps on the job.

He agreed: “Yes, there’s some great humour. He’s very sardonic and there’s a real dry resignation to his humour, and we get to play on that a little bit, especially with the stuff with Bernard (Lowe), which is fantastic. I’ve never had to use the words: ‘F**k you, Bernard,’ in so many ways, you know? It even becomes ‘I love you’ at one stage, I think.”

But Bernard seems to have gotten one over Stubbs by reprogramming him to take care of Bernard.

Luke Hemsworth in a scene where his character finds out the truth in "Westworld". Picture: Supplied

He also opened up about a conversation with Jonathan Nolan, where he realised his character is a host.

Hemsworth explained: “I turned up on set and I’m five hours late and there are 500 people, there are boats and planes and I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Am I a host?’ and Jonah (Jonathan Nolan) is like, ‘Maybe.’ Then Tessa (Thompson) and I have to have this very quiet moment among all this chaos and I’m trying to make sense of this scene. I didn’t even know what I’m doing at this stage. It was left ambiguous until I got a Christmas card from Lisa (Joy) and it said, ‘Congratulations, we’re making you a robot because robots are forever.’ I was like, ‘Okay, great. Now we know’.”

When it comes to the stunts, he revealed: “That fights all us, except for the last bit where Stubbs goes over the edge. That’s Simon, my stunt guy. It’s choreographed and it’s exactly like a scene, it’s rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed, a little bit more, probably, than a normal scene. But it’s a safety thing because you can’t have actors when you’re doing stunt scenes. That’s a no-no.”

The third season seem to be run by women.

He agreed: “I think without that this show is a different show and it’s of another time and another era that’s dead. Also, I think it’s a reflection of just how amazing these women are as people. Evan (Rachel Wood) and Thandie (Newton) are just forces of nature, I really am in awe of them.

"One of my first days on set was with Evan and she’s in the chair and she’s in diagnostic mode and I remember watching the subtlety - there was not a breath wasted, not a movement wasted - her hands, her everything.

"It was like being schooled in performance. She’s so sublime now. They all get to do it. Thandie gets to do it. Thandie did it nude for half the season, which is incredibly empowering.”