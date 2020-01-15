Actor David Ramsey, popular for his role as John Diggle (Spartan) in "Arrow", says he feels sorry for the team of "Batwoman", and does not envy them.
Asked what will be his overriding memory of shooting for "Arrow" in Vancouver, Ramsey said: "For Vancouver specifically, I have a handful of memories of rooftop scenes in the rain at two o'clock in the morning.
"As much as I love Vancouver, I will not miss them. I feel sorry for Batwoman. I feel so, so sorry for Batwoman. Because if anyone is taking over that dark legacy, it's that show. And they will find themselves on many rooftops in Vancouver at two o'clock in the morning in the rain. I don't envy them at all," he added.