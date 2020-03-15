Why 'Jett' and 'Divorce' make for great screen escapes

Between South African’s idiotic reaction to the coronavirus and the increasing death tolls on the road, I am so glad I can retreat to my couch and allow my emotions to calm down. That said, it’s been a strange week. I aimlessly channel surfed. I scrolled through Catch Up on DStv. My desperation to find something to distract me from reality grew stronger. With the exception of my regular favourites, it felt like it was slim pickings until I stumbled upon Jett, an action crime drama with Carla Gugino ("American Gangster" and "Watchmen" fame) in the lead. What’s compelling about the premise is that she operates on the wrong side of the law but does so with the slickness and cunning of a secret agent. Think along the lines of Jennifer Carpenter as Erica J. Shepherd in "The Enemy Within", Lauren Cohan as CIA agent Francesca "Frankie" Trowbridge in "Whiskey Cavalier" and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen in "The Blacklist". Cast as Daisy "Jett" Kowalski, a sophisticated and skilled criminal who is fresh out of the joint. However, it isn’t long before she slips into old habits when her former lover and crime boss Charlie Baudelaire (Giancarlo Esposito) gives her a new assignment.

Crime boss Charlie Baudelaire (Giancarlo Esposito) with Carla Gugino as Daisy "Jett" Kowalski in a scene from the crime drama, "Jett". Picture: Supplied

She chooses an old lover, who has nimble fingers when it comes to cracking open the safe of an influential person. Unfortunately, the job goes south.

And it isn’t long before Jett becomes a pawn in some deadly interactions between crime bosses, their henchmen and politicians.

However, this doting mother of a little girl is most resourceful.

And so she turns to old acquaintances and allies to ensure a favourable ending for herself. It’s a dangerous game but she is willing to take the risk.

Gugino is absolutely gorgeous. She plays her role with commendable conviction, flitting effortlessly between flirty and deadly.

Talking is not her strong suit. But she’s able to suss out a situation quickly. She is ballsy in those nine-inch heels. She is also not to be underestimated, especially as a woman of few words.

She’s tactical when dealing with slippery characters.

Do note this series has a lot of graphic sex scenes and nudity, so time your binge-watch, wisely.

"Divorce" is the other show I started watching. Albeit only one episode so far as I’ve just started recording the third and final season.

I was drawn to the first season because it smacked of the same psychological intrigue as The Affair with Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson. It wasn’t black or white scenarios penned for entertainment and shock value. The show explored the grey areas in marriage, especially with infidelity having a profound knock-on effect on the narrative.

The series has the star-power Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as Frances and Robert Dufresne, respectively.

In the first season, Frances affair is revealed. Robert is dumbfounded by her news. And he goes through myriad emotions from disbelief to various stages of anger. Like most marriages that come to an end, things get ugly and the kids inadvertently end up shouldering some of the burdens of the parents.

With season three, much has changed. After all, time is a healing factor. Both Frances and Robert have moved on. In fact, Robert is walking down the aisle once again. And his fiancee is pregnant, something he describes as a “blessed surprise” when breaking the news to his teenage kids.

Meanwhile, Frances has also found happiness with Henry (James Lesure). Although, there are niggling factors that they have yet to resolve. Like Henry’s ex having free access to his apartment and the fact that he is against the idea of marriage.

Although happy, Frances is struggling to get her head around these things. I have to admit, for a brief instance, I had serious flashbacks to Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

"Divorce" is a great watch if you want to pass the time. However, next week comes with new seasons of "Westworld" and "Shameless".