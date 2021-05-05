Why Kate Winslet makes for a wonderful anchor in 'Mare of Easttown'

If you haven’t seen Kate Winslet in M-Net’s “Mare of Easttown” yet, what are you waiting for?

This is such a rare treat for fans as Winslet compass has always pointed towards the big screen. In fact, she will soon be seen in James Cameron’s hugely-anticipated “Avatar 2”.

Now I’ve always been a fan of the award-winning actress since “Titanic”.

Of course, my admiration stems more from her choice of roles since then.

She’s never been one to play it safe.

The more ballsy, angst-ridden and challenging the character, the more enticing the part.

And in her close on 30 years in the industry, she has covered a wide gamut of roles.

My personal favourites include “Revolutionary Road” and “The Reader”.

Back to “Mare of Easttown”, I was pleasantly surprised by this slow-burner crime drama. And Winslet is such a wonderful anchor.

Her Plain Jane look is underpinned by serious gravitas as Detective Mare Sheehan.

Still grappling with the guilt of not solving a previous missing case, which has gone cold, she is thrust into a new one - solving the murder of a teenage mother.

Her job is compounded by personal challenges which include divorce, losing her son as well as a bitter battle custody with her drug-addict daughter-in-law.

Oh, did I mention her romantic tryst with Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan.

The writers deserve praise for the layered storytelling. The characters are flawed and compelling.

If you are into whodunits, this one is worth checking out.

“Mare of Eastwood” airs on Monday on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 10.30pm.