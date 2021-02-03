Will Smith in Namibia shooting 'One Strange Rock'

American movie star Will Smith landed in Namibia to shoot the second season of the National Geographic show “One Strange Rock”. According to the Namibian Sun, the “Bad Boys For Life” actor landed in South Africa’s neighbouring country on Tuesday. Another Namibian publication, Informante, reported the award-winning actor would visit for 10 days to document him going to various landmarks in the country. JUST IN: American actor Will Smith has landed in Namibia where he will be filming a documentary for National Geographic... Posted by Namibian Sun onTuesday, 2 February 2021 Hosted by Smith, “One Strange Rock” is produced by Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root. Season one explored the wonder and fragility of earth in a 10-part miniseries.

Eight astronauts shared there unique experiences of earth from a distance, including personal memoirs.

The show was renewed for second season in 2018.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, CEO of National Geographic Global Network, Courteney Monroe, said: “With the creative vision of Darren Aronofsky and the expertise of Jane Root and Nutopia, ’One Strange Rock’ stretches the traditional boundaries of science and natural history programming.

“It takes viewers on a breathtaking visual adventure that not only entertains, but also amazes and surprises”

Sharing his excitement about the show’s renewal, Aronofsky said: “With National Geographic and the wealth of talent and experience of Jane and Nutopia, we took on this ambitious project to give audiences a new perspective on our living planet.

“There was so much more we wanted to cover in the first season and couldn’t. I’m grateful we now have the opportunity to bring more of the beauty and wonder of our planet to the screen.”