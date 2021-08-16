'Wonder Woman' star sheds light on her empowering passion project, 'IMPACT with Gal Gadot'

As we celebrate women from different fields empowering others this month, ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot also lends her voice to the narrative as the executive producer of National Geographic’s “IMPACT with Gal Gadot”. Sharing the credit with Jaron Varsano, Ryan Pallotta and Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, who is also the director, the short-form documentary follows the journey of six young women who have made an extraordinary difference in their communities despite facing great odds.

Aside from challenging situations varying from gang violence, poverty, discrimination, oppression to homelessness, these women are also from places scarred by natural disasters. Despite coming from different backgrounds, each woman displayed remarkable resolve in improving the lives of those around them. At a recently-held press conference, Gadot revealed the criteria when it came to selecting the stories featured, more so with there being countless options to choose from.

She explained: “First of all, you're right, there are endless stories to tell, but among the endless stories that we can tell, they are the stories that are, you know, more extraordinary. “And I think that with all these women, what we can see is that all of them come from difficult circumstances. Tuany Nascimento is seen practicing ballet on the hilltop. From left to right: Carol, Paloma, Raíza and Camily. Picture: Sebastian Gil Miranda “Whether it’s violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, natural disasters. And yet, it fuels them. It gives them more power to dare, to dream, to change, to speak up and to really make a change in their communities.

“And I gotta say that I myself am so inspired by them. Like, this is so great to do something that it’s not about me. It’s all about them.” The actress and executive producer, who co-owns Pilot Wave with hubby Varsano, was asked about the story she resonated with most. She admitted: “It’s hard to choose. It's like choosing a favourite child and it’s really, really hard to do it.

“I think that I relate to all of them in different ways. “I think that a key thing for us was to make sure that all of these women had a true impact in their community. It’s something that is changing the lives of others. “And, I know about myself, growing up thinking about being the good girl and trying to better the world.

“And I remember thinking how can I change the world? How can I do such a thing? I’m just one person. “And when you see all these women together, and in each of the stories on their own, you realize that you can make a change. “You can affect people’s lives for the better.”

The show features, among others, the powerful story of Tuany from Rio de Janeiro. A ballet instructor and founder of the Tip-Toe Ballet Academy, she has dedicated herself to helping young girls from the favelas break the cycle of violence and poverty. Kelsey Ellis. Picture: Supplied Kameryn, a 20-year-old figure skating coach from Detroit, has been empowering young girls of colour both on and off the ice.

In California, surfer Kelsey has been helping others heal from grief and trauma. Her surf therapy programme was spurred on by the passing of her twin sister from Covid-19. She now helps women overcome issues of domestic violence, sexual assault as well as deal with loss and grief. Kayla from Memphis, Tennessee, has devoted her life to providing a safe space for homeless transgender women of colour, while Chief Shirell does her best to maintain the legacy of her ancestors as her community now find themselves climate refugees in Louisiana, USA.

On what she hopes to achieve, she shared: “I’m very lucky to be born and to have a healthy upbringing and to being born to a normal family and all of that. “I guess that my biggest obstacle is overcoming my own fears and that’s something that I always am challenged with. “You know, after I’ve done ‘Wonder Woman’ I felt like I had such a big reach to people, and I just wanted to do something good, and I want to use my reach and my platforms to get to as many people and shed light on these amazing, incredible women’s stories.