Zee World finds new home in ViacomCBS stable

Zee World, the world’s first English dubbed Indian channel, has found a new home in the ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) stable. The channel moves to VCNA from March 1 in a bid to reinforce VCNA’s commitment to connecting brands to their audiences via authentic storytelling, exciting content and value for money.

Since its inception, Zee World has captured the female audience in Africa with its delectable offering of cutting-edge TV shows and has reached over 4.5 million households. It is the first English dubbed Indian entertainment channel offering Bollywood movies and series, as well as a variety of shows tailored for the African audience. Zee World’s focus is on bringing people together through culture, colour, fashion, dance, music, family values, tradition, spirituality, triumphs and lows, which has helped the channel’s growth and success.

Strini Naicker, Vice President of Commercial and Content Distribution at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said they are always open to new partnerships that offer growth and that resonates with their audience. “The environment in which VCNA operates necessitates a diverse, one-of-a-kind, and adaptive approach to commercialisation, distribution, promotion, and the incorporation of innovation in ensuring the success of our business. We are always open to new partnerships that will see us grow and also continue to offer content that resonates with our audiences,” said Naicker. Naicker said commercially, VCNA’s stakeholders and partners will now have an additional avenue and platform to promote their products and services.

“The programming contents on the Zee World channel are relatable and adapted to resonate with diversified consumers, which is what VCNA strives for on a daily basis,” said Naicker. Craig Paterson, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, welcomed the channel. “Zee World not only means a new audience, but it also delivers on some of our strategic objectives, to cater to a broader audience and live by our mantra of prioritising diversity and inclusion. This is an exciting partnership for the Africa business,” said Paterson.