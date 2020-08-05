Zola Nene teaches Gordon Ramsay the art of Zulu cooking in KZN

Food show fans are in for a treat when season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” premieres later this month (August). The show will air on National Geographic on August 26 at 9pm. And the first episode debuts with Ramsay cooking in KwaZulu Natal where local chef, Zola Nene will accompany Ramsay on his culinary adventure. In the new season that emphasizes creating authentic local flavours, Nene and Ramsay cook up a culinary feast for a local isiZulu chief. Their creations included braai’d fish, ushatini (tomato and onion salsa), ujeqe (traditional bread), chakalaka and pap and steak on the braai. “The main features of isiZulu cuisine are simplicity, beef. We are traditionally cattle farmers after all, and maize, in all forms – samp, pap and umbila (meilies on the cob)”. I am a proud Zulu girl so of course I’m always excited to share my culture, heritage and cuisine with people” said Nene.

She said Ramsay was unusually tall, but incredible to work and cook with.

“My first impression was, wow, he’s really tall. He was so lovely and warm, really personable and engaging. We had such fun filming, cooking and eating.

“Cooking for the Chief was also an amazing experience,” said Nene.

After the South African episode. the multi-Michelin-star chef continues his adventure across the globe, turning up the heat in Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India, Tasmania, and Guyana.

“We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history.

“We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us,” said Ramsay.

Zola Nene observes as Gordon Ramsay tops grilled fish with ushatini, a combination of onions and tomatoes. Picture: National Geographic/Jon Kroll

In this new season, Ramsay journeys deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling three-metre waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the back-country to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world.

From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, Ramsay risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs and learns about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region.

Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture.

Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Watch season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” from August 26 at 9pm on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarSat 220).