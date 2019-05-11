Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones". Picture: HBO



After killing the Night King, there's only one person that Arya Stark wants to kill more than anyone — Cersei Lannister.

"Joffrey, Cersei, Walder Frey, Meryn Trant, Tywin Lannister, The Red Woman, Beric Dondarion, Thoros Of Myr, Illyan Paine, The Mountain, The Hound."





Those were the names on Arya list from the second season of the show. Getting the idea from Yoren, who also had a kill list for the people who had harmed his family, she always said those names before she fell asleep.





And now with her heading to King's Landing with The Hound (who is off her list), she told him that she doesn't think she will come back to Winterfell.





"Heading to King's Landing?" Arya asks The Hound.





"I have some unfinished business" he responds.





"Me too," she says.





"I don't plan on coming back," he says.





"Neither do I," she responds.





With most of the people on her list dead, some at her hand, there's now three people she wants dead — Cersei, The Mountain and Ilyn Payne.





One of the first people on her now infamous kill list, Arya has never liked Cersei, thanks to her cruelty and how she has treated the Stark family, including having her father, Ned Stark, beheaded by Ilyn Payne.





We haven't seen Ilyn Payne, who was the Baratheon's executioner, since the second season, so we don't know if he's dead or alive.





But Cersei and The Mountain? Oh they are very much alive (well, sort of when it comes to The Mountain).





Will she actually kill them or will someone else?





There's an interesting theory on Quora, where a fan of the show used the Q&A site to get answers about why Arya might not be returning to Winterfell and it's because she doesn't feel like Winterfell is her home anymore.





The biggest thing for Arya has always been reuniting with her family and that has happened. Now it's time for her to live out her destiny (side-eyeing Lord Varys and his feelings about destiny, here) and that means that she probably will not return to her home.





Here's more from a Quora user on why Arya will not return to Winterfell:





Arya is a wanderer, a free spirit. She’s spent too long away from castles to want to live in one again. She’s spent too long being wild to be tamed.

The last straw for her, I think, was Jon revealing his identity. Here’s her favourite brother, her childhood best friend if you will, and she’s found out that he’s not only her cousin, that her father lied, but she’s also found out that he’s a Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

And that was too much for her.

She’s not some lady that will spend her days in a castle. She’s a killer and a warrior who is either destined to die after killing the last person on her list (Cersei), or destined to wander Westeros. I think that’s where her story will take her. It’ll parallel Nymeria and her pack.





Makes sense, doesn't it?





The Stark children were very much linked to their dire wolves and so her becoming like Nymeria, is very much on brand.





But will she die in King's Landing?



