Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Picture: Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are the stars of mystery-comedy, called "Murder Mystery" set to launch on Netflix in June. The pair, who previously starred together in the 2011 romantic comedy "Just Go With It," take on the roles of an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) who finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip.

However, a chance meeting on a flight with a mysterious man gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of an elderly billionaire. When the wealthy man is murdered, they become the prime suspects.

First look images for new Netflix original film Murder Mystery, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Launches in June.#MurderMystery #JenniferAniston #AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/VZhfX0iEng — Boom (@boomUK) April 18, 2019

"Murder Mystery," which was filmed at different location in Italy, is directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt, and also stars Luke Evans, John Kani and Terence Stamp.

The "whodunnit" film is expected to premiere on 12 June.







