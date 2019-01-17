Johan Stemmet. Picture: Johan Stemmet/Facebook

After more than 43 seasons and 700 episodes of "Noot vir Noot," Johan Stemmet will say goodbye to the show on Thursday after 28 years. Stemmet, 66, promised to end his run on the show on a "high note".

"After 28 years of doing the show I feel like this will be one of the most exciting finales ever," Stemmet wrote on his Facebook page.

Johan told Netwerk24 that his departure from the show was a big thing for him. "It is a difficult announcement for me to make because the show was such a big part of my life. I do however feel that it is time for new blood and for the show to enter a new season.

Over the years, Stemmet became a TV show legend, who was known for his colourful shirts and waistcoats and those never-to-be-forgotten signature phrases and shenanigans.

He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 SAFTAs.

The show will continue to air and is set to not only get a new presenter but also a complete makeover as well.

The first episode of "Noot vir Noot" aired on 27 July 1991, making it the longest-running game show in SA history.

Daily Voice