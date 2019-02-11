Lee Thompson. Picture: Supplied

On Valentine’s Day, viewers will have their first date with South Africa’s very first Bachelor, Lee Thompson. The dashing entrepreneur, international model, philanthropist and former Sharks rugby player will be laying his heart on the line in the hope of finding true love on M-Net’s new reality dating show, The Bachelor SA.

During his search for “the one” with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life, Lee will be charming 24 beautiful local lasses from diverse backgrounds. To help him is his quest, Lee will need a symbol of true love for his future wife, and when one thinks of love, South Africa's most exquisite fine jewellery company comes to mind – Jack Friedman.

A Jack Friedman custom-designed engagement ring represents a promise and a future, a seal of the affection and commitment South Africa’s most eligible Bachelor wants to share with his future bride.

“Over many years in the business, I’ve developed a sixth sense that enables me to predict quite accurately whether a relationship will last. I recognise soulmates when I see them and, without fail, those couples stay together through thick and thin.

The opposite, alas, is also true. If the magic isn’t there, I know it from the start. Soon enough one of them will be back to bring me some sad news and to hear if I’d buy back the ring,” says Jack Friedman company CEO, Howard Friedman.

The 24 ladies with a burning desire to find love on The Bachelor SA have yet to be announced. The Bachelor SA will be screened on M-Net 101 from Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Fans can visit www.mnet.tv/thebachelorsa and follow all the breaking news and conversations around the show on Twitter @MNet / #TheBachelorSA.

IOL/Supplied