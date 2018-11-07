Josh Hutcherson. Picture: Supplied

"Future Man" - labelled “the perfect comedy/science-fiction hybrid” by Den of Geek - is now streaming on Showmax in Africa. MTV, Teen Choice and People's Choice winner Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) stars as Josh Futturman, a janitor whose only claim to fame is his skill at Biotic Wars, a dystopian video game so difficult that everyone else has given up.

When he finally beats the game, its two main characters, Tiger (Eliza Coupe from Happy Endings) and Wolf (Derek Wilson from Preacher), arrive from the future and explain that the video game is not just an accurate portrait of what’s to come but also a recruitment video. As the first and only player to finish the game, they believe Josh is the only person who can prevent the extinction of the human race. But some heroes are born; others are chosen… by mistake.

What follows is a time-travelling fish-out-of-water comedy, where Josh is as hopelessly unprepared to be a military hero as Tiger and Wolf are to blend into any era that values human life.

Hulu renewed Future Man for a second season, expected in early 2019 - a no-brainer considering the comedy was nominated as Best New Media Superhero Series by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films’ 2018 Saturn Awards and by the Art Directors Guild for a production design award.