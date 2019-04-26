On J'Something’s cooking show, viewers get a taste of J’s interpretation of his favourite dishes and cocktails, whose recipes are presented as succinct video flatlays of about a minute each. Picture: Supplied

South African musician J’Something and YouTube on Thursday officially launched Something’s Cooking TV at an event hosted at Google, Johannesburg. Mi Casa frontman and celebrity chef, J’Something, announced the channel at the beginning of March. An extension of J’s love of good food and good music, Something’s Cooking TV, which has been years in the making, brings together his life’s adventures and lifestyle ventures onto one platform.

“YouTube was, is, and will always be my source of entertainment and, more importantly, my source of education when it comes to cooking. It’s where I've always gone to understand food better. So, when it came to choosing the right platform to host my online cooking channel, it had to be YouTube,” J’Something says.

“The way people are consuming ‘TV’ has changed so much. I binge on YouTube videos from the comfort of my bed on my smart TV, on my phone, or on my laptop… things have changed and are changing drastically. This idea of my own channel has been in the pipeline since this brand of mine has been growing organically over the years. The timing needed to be right and I feel like this is the beginning of something much bigger than me,” he adds.

On Something’s Cooking TV, viewers get a taste of J’s interpretation of his favourite dishes and cocktails, whose recipes are presented as succinct video flatlays of about a minute each. Foodies who log on to the channel now will find 21 step-by-step recipes ready to try, and can look forward to a further total of 12 videos every month.

“Through the launch of my TV channel, I’m hoping to entertain people with food… and music of course,” comments J’Something. “I’m also hoping to provide a platform for up-and-coming food enthusiasts and chefs. This channel is about the food I love to cook, food my friends love to cook, and hopefully, it inspires you to get stuck into the kitchen, with music pumping through speakers and whisks being used not only to sing with but occasionally do some mixing with too.”

J’Something works with Port Elizabeth-based brothers, Waven and Ruwayne Sebia, who go by the stage name Jay-Em, to produce all the backing tracks for the videos. J’Something and Jay-Em plan to release a YouTube Music-exclusive playlist for fans to cook to, or entertain with, every four months.

“YouTube empowers everyone in Africa to share their unique culture and perspective with the world. We are thrilled to see this totally original use of our platform, and to celebrate the freedom YouTube offers South Africa's creative communities to tell stories differently from the way they are told on traditional television,” says YouTube content partnerships lead Dayo Olopade.

YouTube continues to empower Africa to showcase its visual architecture, from fashion to food, as represented by Something’s Cooking TV. The channel promises to be a unique offering in the South African YouTube community, she says.