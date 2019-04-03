Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the Meaning of Life tour at the Allstate Arena on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson has confessed she is "terrified" about her upcoming talk show, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker has confessed she is really nervous about 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', which is starting in September, and she is "pretty stoked" about the whole thing.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm, like, really excited about it, but I'm slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me. I'm like, 'God, I hope I don't let people down!' But no, I'm pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills. It's going to be fun and also it's very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom."

Kelly hopes she can "bring people together" after a "rough couple of years" with her new show.

She said: "I want to focus a lot on togetherness and bringing people back together again. I feel like it's been a really rough couple of years, regardless of what you believe and whatever side you're on ... I think a lot of times, females especially, feel threatened. Instead of feeling threatened, why don't you just be confident in your skin and your talent, and just join us? I'm trying my best to reach everyone."

And Kelly is learning how to "listen" ahead of the launch.

She shared: "I do need to learn, and I have literally been watching, like, I've seen your show, tons of it, but I watch all your episodes and Oprah's and everyone's because I'm like, 'How do I listen?' Cause I was not good at listening ... "I literally had Alex [Duda], who's producing the show, I literally had her ... draw an airplane on a big giant card and, like, 'Land it.' 'Cause I don't shut up."