Kgomotso Christopher. Picture: Supplied

In the late 80's Mopheme was a firm favourite with both young television viewers. The Sesotho drama series starred Khotso Nkhatho as Mopheme, a wily, tragic and mysterious character who was adept at portraying multiple personalities intended to disguise his true identity.

It took the remarkable acting talents of Nkhatho to bring these characters to life and it was simply a marvel to watch Mopheme in disguise as he was so good at it he has since become a folk hero in the eyes of television viewers.

Kgomotso Christopher was one of the children of the eighties who were captivated by the allure and magic of the Mopheme character. Those were the days when the small screen was still a novelty that seduced young, impressionable minds with dramas such as this one.

The talented and beautiful actress’s desire to grace the stage and small screen was sealed from those early years and it was only a matter of time before she could make her contribution in this regard.

As a student at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg the Tembisa-born actress showed that she was indeed blessed with acting talent when she was judged first runner-up at a national acting competition.

This was in 1996 and she would subsequently complete a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Cape Town.

She then pursued her postgraduate studies in fine arts at the University of Columbia in New York. Anyone who has followed her first major TV character, Nox Madondo in etv drama series, 4Play: Sex Tips For Girls (2010), will agree that it was a memorable role with substance.

Nox was a frustrated wife who was battling to cope with a philandering husband. Since then Kgomotso has played formidable and intriguing female characters who often have to hold their own in a male-dominated world.

Katlego Sibeko on SABC3 soapie, Isidingo is a classic case in this regard. It is a captivating role of an assertive professional woman who is married to an ambitious and abusive mining magnate, Lincoln Sibeko – played adeptly by Lindani Nkosi, an actor with an impressive number of screen credits over the

years.

Her current role as Yvonne Thebe on the e.tv soapie, Scandal! demonstrates that she is the kind of actress who can take any role in any language and make it memorable. She has the uncanny ability to reinvent herself and own her characters.

While Katlego Sibeko came across as a long-suffering wife who had to reckon with a domineering husband, Yvonne is a glamorous, streetwise woman who is firmly on the driver’s seat when it comes to romantic liaisons. It’s a super-bitch role and she definitely thrives on causing trouble and breaking the hearts of prospective suitors.

Yvonne has had her own fair share of being disappointed by lovers. She was clearly heart- broken when fiancé, Damon (Craig Urbani) left her at the altar in February last year.

But she has since learnt to emotionally detach herself when it comes to relationships. This was evident when she fired boyfriend, Mthunzi (Bongile Mantsai) on the phone recently.

It was even more remarkable that after this sorry incident, Yvonne was ready to move on and initiate a relationship with Lerumo Chabedi (Tshepo Mosese). Yvonne’s role has definitely added depth and substance to the Scandal! storyline.

IOL