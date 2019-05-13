Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer. (Photo: Twitter/@BAFTA)

America drama "Killing Eve" was the biggest winner at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) gala on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The hit show took home three trophies, for best drama series, best actress for Jodie Comer and best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw, reports variety.com.

The first award of the night saw Sky Atlantic and Showtime's "Patrick Melrose" beat out strong competition from "A Very English Scandal" to take home the prize for best miniseries.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch bagged the best leading actor prize for his performance in the show, beating competition including actor Hugh Grant in "A Very English Scandal".

"I'm very used to being the bridesmaid," said Cumberbatch, who won the award from his seventh BAFTA TV Award nomination.

He thanked author Edward St. Aubyn for his "wit and courage".

Benedict Cumberbatch spoke about the difficult of filming and overdose scene in the Sky Atlantic show #PatrickMelrose #BAFTATV https://t.co/6kNUL38XO0 pic.twitter.com/NTs2rQelrK — Manuela ☁🎈☁☁ (@onlyellow) May 12, 2019

Grant's co-star, Ben Whishaw, repeated his Golden Globe success by winning the best supporting actor BAFTA for "A Very English Scandal". It marks the actor's second BAFTA TV Award after winning leading actor in 2013 for "The Hollow Crown: Richard II".

Taking home the Supporting Actor BAFTA is Ben Whishaw for his marvellous portrayal of Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal 🏆🎭 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/epKPInrLsV — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

Director Stephen Frears took the award on Whishaw's behalf, as the actor is currently starring off-Broadway in "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy."

"Killing Eve" won its first award of the night when Shaw took home the best supporting actress award. It was her first BAFTA nomination and win.

Shaw said that, since she had taken on the role: "People have started to suspect I am a spy."

🤩Want to say a HUGE Congratulations to @jodiecomer on her BAFTA Leading Actress win for 'Killing Eve'. So soon after Doctor Foster but what a performance, well done! 😎Tough competition from the equally deserving.Keely Hawes, Sandra Oh & Ruth Wilson 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cRJPQLVal7 — Sajjad Ali (@sajjadali2012) May 12, 2019

Comer's win in the leading actress category came at the expense of "Killing Eve" co-star Sandra Oh, who was also nominated, alongside Ruth Wilson for "Mrs. Wilson" and Keeley Hawes for "Bodyguard".

It was Comer's debut at BAFTA, having previously been nominated two year's ago in the same category for crime drama "Thirteen".

"Succession" won the international category, beating out competition including last year's winner "The Handmaid's Tale".

The awards were hosted by Graham Norton, himself a five-time BAFTA TV Award winner. Norton returned to hosting duties after a two-year hiatus. It marked his 11th time hosting, having first taken the helm in 2005.

"Killing Eve" and "A Very English Scandal" scored the most nominations with 14 and 12, respectively, across both the TV and TV Craft Awards.

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards were awarded April 28 and saw "A Very English Scandal" win three, including best director for Stephen Frears. "Killing Eve" and "Patrick Melrose" both won two BAFTA Craft Awards.



