Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were "tethered" by 'Game of Thrones' and are looking forward to enjoying its "final hurrah". The 32-year-old actor - who plays King in the North Jon Snow in the HBO series - met his now-wife when she played wildling Ygritte in the fantasy drama and they have enjoyed the special connection they have to the programme.

Speaking at the season eight premiere in New York City on Wednesday, Kit said: "I said to Rose the other night, I was like, 'We've been tethered by this show, a long time we've loved it.' And now we get to enjoy the final hurrah."

While the final episodes of the show haven't yet aired, Kit already feels like it's in the past because he and his castmates said "goodbye" to that chapter in their lives once filming ended.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It, in some ways, has ended for us. When we finished filming, we said goodbye to it, so this sort of feels like an added bonus that we get to watch it and celebrate it now."

At the weekend, the 'Pompeii' actor will guest host 'Saturday Night Live' and he admitted it's a "dream come true" to star on the iconic comedy series.

He said: "It's brilliant. That's a dream come true.

"I could hear the crowd of people cheering the final season of my show while I was doing the read through for 'SNL'. That was a bizarre moment for me."

However, his on-screen sisters Maisie WIlliams and Sophie Turner joked they'll only be tuning in to see how terribly their friend does on the show.

Maisie said: "Oh my god, Kit's like, not funny, so it's gonna be hilarious. We want to go and boo him...

"I'm sure he's gonna be great. He's gonna be wonderful."

Sophie added: "I think he's gonna do terribly. He's not funny, he's not smart. I think he's gonna be terrible!

"No, I'm kidding. He's gonna kill it. I'm so excited to see it."