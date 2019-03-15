Michael Jackson. Picture: Reuters

The two-part documentary in which two men detailed allegations of childhood sexual abuse by the late King of Pop Michael Jackson will be hitting your screens on this weekend. M-Net 101 will be airing part one of "Leaving Neverland" at 9pm, while part two is expected to air on Saturday night at the same time. The four-hour long documentary is directed and produced by five-time British Academy Film Award winner Dan Reed.

It unpacks the story of two individuals; James Safechuck and Wade Robson, now-adult men in their 30s, who befriended Jackson at the ages of ten and seven respectively.

The controversial documentary premiered in the US at the recent Sundance Film Festival and was broadcast a week ago on HBO.

M-Net’s Head of Publicity Lani Lombard emphasised that the documentary is not suitable for younger viewers as it contains strong language, discussions of self-harm and graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse.

To accommodate the screenings, Lombard said slots for some shows would be affected.

“M-Net will schedule double episodes of the popular reality show "America’s Got Talent: Champions" at 6pm and 7pm, the season finale of "A Million Little Things" will now air an hour earlier at 8pm, on Friday 15 March. Then, on Saturday 16 March an episode of Sky 1’s "Carnage" season 1 will be scheduled at 5pm, "The Kids are Alright" at 6.30pm, "American Housewife" at 7pm, "Murphy Brown" at 7.30pm, "Riverdale" at 8pm and the Saturday night movie "Death Wish" has been replaced by part two of "Leaving Neverland," she said.