Ewan Strydom. Picture: Instagram/Ewan

Viewers were baffled when one of the longest serving presenters on "Expresso" left the popular morning TV show last month. Ewan Strydom, who spent almost nine years on the award-winning breakfast show, told viewers in an emotional farewell he was going “to pursue other business ventures”.

Now the "cat is finally out of the bag", after the 36-year-old model and fitness enthusiast took to social media to announce that he's joining kykNet's "Bravo!" as a presenter.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Strydom wrote: "I know many of you have been asking me...So what's next Ewan??

Well... the cat is out of the bag! So exited to announce that as of the 26th of May I am joining the Bravo! team on @kykNETtv !!! Looking forward to yet another unforgettable journey with you fam."

Speaking to Cape Town publication, the Daily Voice, Strydom revealed that he's looking forward to presenting in Afrikaans.

"I’m looking forward to presenting in Afrikaans, which is new to me... Even though I’m Afrikaans-speaking, my presenting career has been in English.”

Adding that joining "Bravo! was like "taking a leap of faith".

Catch Strydom's first appearance on "Bravo!" is on Sunday, 26 May, at 7.30pm.