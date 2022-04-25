Lifetime Africa channel closure on the cards

A+E Networks Africa has announced the closure of one of its most popular women-centric channels. Come May 31, Lifetime Africa will no longer be carried on linear and non-linear platforms. This follows the closure of Lifetime in Great Britain, Ireland and Malta and will coincide with the shutdown of the channel in Poland.

Lifetime Africa offered viewers jam-packed seasons of hit reality favourites including “Little Women”, “Married at First Sight”, “The Wendy Williams Show“ and “Four Weddings South Africa”. It also carried original movies and documentaries such as “Surviving R. Kelly” and “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein”. “We have been delighted to have worked with local celebrities like rapper AKA and media personality Pabi Moloi. We thank our viewers and clients for their invaluable support over the years. “A+E Networks Africa’s History channel is still available on DStv 186 and Crime + Investigation Play will remain active in the region,” said Nazarene Khan, regional manager of A+E Networks Africa.

Khan said A+E Networks Africa decided to close Lifetime Africa to re-evaluate their offering in Africa. “A+E Networks Africa has invested steadily and significantly in Lifetime Africa since 2014. We are proud of what Lifetime has achieved since its launch in Africa, but it was the right time to re-evaluate our offering. “We remain committed to focusing on History Channel Africa on DStv and Crime + Investigation on non-linear platforms,” said Khan.