Lizzo, Babyface, Ella Mai among others set to perform at BET Awards

Lizzo, Ella Mai, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Baby Face and Jack Harlow are some of the artists set to hit the stage at this year’s BET Awards. The star-studded event will take place live on Sunday, June 26 at 2am (CAT) and will repeat on Monday at 8pm on BET Africa, DStv channel 129.

Going into the show's 22nd year, BET is dubbing this Sunday as "culture's biggest night" - celebrating black music’s present and future, elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET has secured a number of popular artists to heat up the stage including Lizzo, who is riding the success of her hit single About Damn Time and Chance the Rapper, who is gearing up with a forthcoming new album. Other performers include Chlöe, Doechii, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Muni Long and Roddy Ricch, with more performers to be announced soon.

Returning to hosting duties for the night’s ceremony is Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. Speaking on her upcoming stint as host, Henson said she’s honoured to return and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists. 🗣It's that time of year family! #CulturesBiggestNight is BACK and so is our lovely host @tarajiphenson. It's a family affair, June 26 8/7c. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/FgIRoCsftv — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) May 5, 2022 "You can say it is the 'empire' of black excellence. Working with amazing partners like Connie Orlando at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate black music, entertainment and culture with our viewers, on what will be one unforgettable night."

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award goes to music mogul and global superstar Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is behind Bad Boy Records, one of the most successful hip-hop labels of the 1990s. In an online report, BET CEO Scott Mills said Diddy has always been a pioneering force in the community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails and in so doing, raising the bar for all of us. One of the best performances ever done was Lil’ Kim coming from the floor in front of Diddy at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/qmnnsjACt7 — LIL KIM VIDEOS (@LilKimVideos2) June 16, 2022 “His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified black excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognise the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

On the South African front, Major League DJz have been nominated for BET’s Best International Act. Major League DJz. Picture: Instagram The twin amapiano duo of Banele and Bandile Mbere, popularly known as Major League DJz, are the only South African artists nominated at the awards. They will be competing against Nigeria's Tems and Fireboy DML, Ludmilla from Brazil, Little Simz and Dave from the UK, France's Tayc and Dinos, as well as Fally Ipupa from the DRC.