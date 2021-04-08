5 local shows to watch right now

It’s a great time for television in South Africa, with a variety of fresh local shows bursting onto our screens. Not only do we get to see new actors show off their skills, but we also watch the older ones in all their glory. We’ve picked our top five local shows that sparked our interest. “The Station”, Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) on Mondays at 8pm This drama is fuelled by inheritance, schemes and a whole lot of backstabbing.

Starring Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Lerato Mvelase as husband and wife, this new drama will see power dynamics come to play between four employees who suddenly become shareholders of a filling station.

“The Station” is a must watch. Aside from its non-stop action, plotting and twists and turns, viewers will be exposed to content that someone around them, be it a relative, friend or neighbour, has had to live through.

With the gripping storyline and an impressive cast, this promises to be one of the hottest dramas this April.

“uBettina Wethu”, SABC1 on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm

This is the story of @ubettina_wethu:



She finds her self-worth challenged when she is employed at a brand management company, a place where people value image over substance.



She's coming to your screens in April. #SABC1WeMove pic.twitter.com/k6BS3jupOr — SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) March 13, 2021

Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng leads this South African adaptation of the popular US show, “Ugly Betty”.

She plays Bettina Sikhakhane alongside Zweli Dube as the charismatic Dingaan Jiyane; Tsholofelo Mashishi as the matriarch of the family, Linda Jiyane and Lesego Tlhabi, aka Coconut Kelz, as the bubbly Zaza Moloi.

The dramedy follows the journey of Bettina as a wholesome, intelligent, but gawky, people-pleaser with a dated, unsophisticated sense of style, who finds her self-worth and image challenged when she is employed at Nubia – a brand management company, a place where at times people value image over substance.

“DiepCity”, Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) weekdays at 8.30pm

This fresh new telenovela explores the struggle of four young women trying to make their way in the world. The show focuses on disillusioned young women who were forced into crime while in high school, just to make ends meet. It’s a story of poverty, heartbreak, redemption and hope.

South African A-listers, Dawn Thandeka King, Nozuko Ncayiyane and Mduduzi Mabaso lead the pack.

“DiepCity” is a tale that does not only have an explosive, gripping storyline, but one that exposes the lived realities of most South Africans – the life of crime and poverty. The show also goes beyond the act of crime itself and delves into what motivates or compels desperate people to do what they do.

“The Estate”, SABC3, weekdays at 7pm

This telenovela is a game-changing gripping daily drama that probes the hot-button issues on every South African’s lips – land and identity, corruption, patronage, money (old and new), power, class and equality – all told through a colourful mix of South African families that fight for their space in these topical debates.

Starring Sdumo Mtshali, Jo-Anne Reyneke and Sparky Xulu amongst others, the storyline centres around a gated suburban community, Echelon Estate.

Beautiful homes line the landscaped green parks of the golf course. Inside, there are the families that live within the walls – a diverse cross-section of South African society from all walks of life, from the super elite to the struggling middle class trying to keep up with the Jones’, as well as the working class who are labouring visitors in this “wonderland”.

It tells moving tales of family, loyalty, love, sacrifice, betrayal and human foibles while addressing some of the issues in our country as we scramble our way to the future.

“Lingashoni“, Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm

After witnessing a murder by a prominent politician, Joburg Mayor Robert Nondumo, played by Luzuko Nkqeto, and monied ‘tenderpreneur’ Mandla Cele, played by Patrick Mofokeng, goes on the run before surviving a murder from a close family member, which led to his memory loss.

After being discovered by Seipati Moeketsi, played by Liteboho Molise, a farmworker and her two children, along a riverbank, Mandla starts a new life with them as Themba.

Mandla weds Seipati and lives a content life on the farm, until 10 years later when an incident leads to him getting flashbacks of who he really is – Mandla Cele.