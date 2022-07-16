5 Safta-nominated soapies that should be on your radar

With the 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominations released this week, we take a look at what’s cooking on some of the show favourites under the public voting category. Here are our favourites:

“DiepCity” airs weekdays at 8.30pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161. “DiepCity” is a tale that not only has an explosive, gripping storyline, but one that exposes the lived realities of most South Africans – the life of crime and poverty. The soapie focuses on disillusioned young women who were forced into crime while in high school just to make ends meet. The show is created by Gwydion Beynon, Phathu Makwarela, Mandla N and Mpumelelo Nhlapo and is produced by Black Brain Pictures. With loads of drama and intrigue, the adrenalin rush while watching this cannot be ignored.

The soapie earned 10 nominations at the Saftas. “DiepCity”. Picture: Instagram “Suidooster” airs Monday to Friday at 6.30pm on kykNET (DStv 144) and kykNET & kie (DStv 145). “Suidooster” is another firm favourite, with 10 nominations in the bag.

Set against the backdrop of Cape Town, “Suidooster” has transformed the South African soapie scene, showcasing diversity and inclusivity while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats thanks to dramatic twists and plots. Starring Denise Newman, Cedwyn Joel, Maurice Paige, Jill Levenberg, Dean Smith and Jawaahier Petersen among others, “Suidooster” tells the stories of the residents of Ruiterbosch, a fictitious Cape Town suburb. “Suidooster” has proven that it truly is a show on everyone’s lips. Though there is a decent dose of deceit and betrayal, there are also heart-warming tales and some comic relief. “Suidooster”. Picture: Supplied. “The Estate” airs Monday to Friday at 7pm on SABC3. “The Estate” is one of three new telenovelas to receive three nods.

The channel recently announced the return of the award-winning long-running drama . “The Estate” is a gripping, game-changing premium daily drama that probes the hot topical issues in South Africa: land and identity, corruption, patronage, money, power, class and equality, all told through a colourful mix of South African families who live in the luxury Echelon Estate and the neighbouring community in Thembalethu township. The drama introduces a new family to this season. Viewers get to meet the Nobengela family. Dumisani Mbebe joins the cast as Melisizwe, the patriarch in the Nobengela household. He is a businessman and political fixer associated with Castro Kamanga. Lerato Mvelase plays Melisizwe’s wife, Noxolo, an interior design business owner. Melisizwe and Noxolo relocate to Johannesburg with their children, Gcinekile (Samke Makhoba), Vukani (Siya Xaba) and Mzolisi (Anga Makubalo). Moopi Mothibeli also joins the show as Mohau Kabi, a smart Bachelor of Science in Engineering student.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S3 (@sabc3) “The River” airs on 1Magic, Monday to Friday at 8pm. Judging by the strong cast in this soap, what’s not to love? You can easily get caught up in the drama. “The River” is set in Pretoria and follows the lives of the Dlaminis and the Mokoenas, two families from different backgrounds that are brought together and divided by the discovery of a diamond in Cullinan, just a stone’s throw away from Pretoria. In the latest episode, Nomafu gets a terrible surprise and Paulina drops a bomb that threatens to tear the Mokoenas apart. Cobra goes back to his old destructive habits to avoid the stress at home. Khwezi finds herself getting drawn deeper into an unfavourable position. “The River” is created by Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon.

“The River” landed an impressive 11 nominations at the Saftas. “The River”. Picture: File “Arendsvlei” airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on kykNET & Kie. “Arendsvlei“ is one telenovela that keeps Mzanzi in suspense, repeatedly.