5 unforgettable moments of Qiniso Van Damme on 'The Bachelor SA'
On Wednesday, South Africa learned that Qiniso Van Damme would be the star of M-Net’s first season of “The Bachelorette SA”.
Of course, the news trended on social media. By Thursday morning, Qiniso was locked down for several radio interviews. And Friday was blocked for a photo-shoot.
And so begins the model-cum-actress’s quest for love, once again. This time, the difference being that, she gets to decide on her “perfect fit”.
While hopefuls submit their entries, we take a trip down memory lane through season two of “The Bachelor SA” with Marc Buckner, who, ironically enough, is back on the market the same week as the announcement. By the way, he wished her all the best for her upcoming journey.
FLASHBACK TO QINISO'S BIG MOMENTS ON THE SHOW
- Being first comes naturally to her. Qiniso was the first bachelorette to greet Buckner on the red carpet. Of course, given her taste for the finer things, she arrived in a limo.
- He flashed her that dashing smile when she handed him a plant and said: “My name is Qiniso and this is a delicious monster. Basically, love can be a delicious monster. So, I hope you keep this and water it, and watch it grow. Here’s to an adventure.”
- Well, she certainly made an impression as she ended up bagging the first kiss on the first out-of-town getaway. They went to Durban’s Ushaka Marine World, where they went shark cage diving. A first for both of them. Thereafter, it was alone time at The Capital Pearls Hotel, where they enjoyed a romantic walk on the pier and French kisses.
- Back at the mansion, she was obviously the envy of the others. But it was short lived before those pangs of uncertainty settled in, especially for the group date, where she (along with Bridget) were left out of. There was a silver lining, though, she was then chosen for a two-on-one date along with Jessica C. Both women thought it was a one-on-one, so it was a surprise. It was then that an emotional Qiniso said it was not a game for her and that she could see Marc as her lover and best friend. By speaking up, it got her a rose and Jessica C, the door, unfortunately. And she had to break the news to the girls. She said: ““ I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. Jessica’s gone, guys. We had a two-on-one. And Jessica had to go.” It was an emotionally-draining moment for her.
- When the show was down to six hopefuls, ahead of the hometown visits, Qiniso, along with Mulesa Lumina, were sent home. I can’t help but wonder if things would have turned out differently had she not had a dental emergency, which put the kibosh on her accepting Marc’s invitation for a ride in the countryside. He extended the invite to her, Marisia and Bridget. Mulesa ended up taking her place.
Thankfully, the adventure isn’t over as Qiniso, who is currently completing her MA in Social Anthropology at the University of Cape Town, gets to take her pick of some of SA’s most eligible bachelors.
Guys who want to enter 'The Bachelorette SA' should go to the M-Net website to complete the short entry form. To be part of the show, you have to be over 21 and a South African citizen, or have permanent residency. Entries will close on 08 August 2020 at 23:59.
"The Bachelorette SA" is scheduled to air on M-Net early next year.