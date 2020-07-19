5 unforgettable moments of Qiniso Van Damme on 'The Bachelor SA'

On Wednesday, South Africa learned that Qiniso Van Damme would be the star of M-Net’s first season of “The Bachelorette SA”.

Of course, the news trended on social media. By Thursday morning, Qiniso was locked down for several radio interviews. And Friday was blocked for a photo-shoot.

And so begins the model-cum-actress’s quest for love, once again. This time, the difference being that, she gets to decide on her “perfect fit”.

While hopefuls submit their entries, we take a trip down memory lane through season two of “The Bachelor SA” with Marc Buckner, who, ironically enough, is back on the market the same week as the announcement. By the way, he wished her all the best for her upcoming journey.

Qiniso Van Damme made an entrance when she arrived in a limo on the red carpet in season two of M-Net's "The Bachelor SA". Picture: Supplied

FLASHBACK TO QINISO'S BIG MOMENTS ON THE SHOW